TRS neglecting T activists, flays BJP

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) is extended support to those who fought for Telangana statehood and would stand by them, said Sathupalli constituency in-charge Namburi Rama Lingeswara Rao.

Addressing the Telangana Udyamakarula Forum meeting at Sathupally on Sunday, Namburi criticised the TRS party for neglecting the interests of Telangana activists. He said none of the activists were recognised by the pink party either in the party or in nominated posts so far.

He said the activists were now looking toward the BJP. He said CM KCR and his family members were alone enjoying power in the State. What's more, KCR is giving more importance to Bangaru Telangana Batch (BT Batch) rather than Udyama Telangana batch (UT batch).

He said the statehood activists should be preference in jobs and government schemes such as 2 BHK houses.

Later, Namburi participated in the Telangana activist and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender's birthday celebrations.