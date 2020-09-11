TRS plans protests over GST dues in Lok Sabha

Hyderabad: The TRS Parliamentary Party (TRSPP) has decided to join hands with the like-minded parties in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session and mount pressure on the Centre to clear the GST dues. The meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the Parliamentary Party leader K Keshav Rao and Nama Nageshwara Rao to meet other party MPs and work out a joint strategy to take on the Union government on the issue.

He asked the MPs to stage regular dharnas at Gandhi statue in on the Parliament premises if the government did not permit the members to raise the state issues. Expressing his displeasure over the Centre's attitude, he said the Centre had not resolved any of the long-pending issues, including Krishna water disputes, allotment of Navodaya schools, release of funds for the National Highways and sanctioning grants to establish big textile parks in Warangal." Keshav Rao said all these issues will be highlighted by the TRS MPs in the both Houses of Parliament. He said Telangana has to get nearly Rs 10,000 crore as GST dues from the Centre.

Despite the state government's repeated pleas, he said that the Centre turned deaf ears. The Centre had also promised to set up 22 Navodaya schools but not a single one was grounded. The pending establishment of Air Strips in Telangana were also not sanctioned.The TRS MPs will carry on uncompromised fight against the Centre and it is up to the Congress and BJP MPs from Telangana to decide whether they would join the TRS fight against the BJP-led government at the Centre. The TRSPP strongly condemned the suspension of Question Hour and Zero Hour in the ensuing session.





