Truck Crash in Shadnagar: Mother and Daughter Killed, Several Injured

Hyderabad: A serious accident occurred in Kothur, Shadnagar, when a truck crashed into a bike and an auto-rickshaw. The incident resulted in the death of a mother and her daughter who were on the bike.

The truck, travelling at high speed, first hit the bike, causing immediate fatalities for the mother and daughter. After the collision with the bike, the truck continued moving and crashed into an auto-rickshaw. The impact from the truck caused severe injuries to the passengers in the auto-rickshaw.

Emergency services arrived quickly at the scene. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The truck driver has been detained by the police, who are investigating the cause of the accident. They will examine factors such as driver error, road conditions, and vehicle maintenance.

The local community is in mourning after the tragic event, especially the loss of the mother and daughter. Residents have expressed their condolences and are hoping for a swift recovery for those injured in the auto-rickshaw. The police are working to ensure that justice is served and are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The accident highlights the need for road safety measures and better enforcement to prevent such tragedies in the future.