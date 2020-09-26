Truck rams into Tarnaka flyover in Hyderabad, no casualties

Hyderabad: A speeding truck rammed into a flyover here on Saturday morning at Tarnaka in Hyderabad. However, no casualties have been reported in the accident.

The police said that the incident occurred when the truck was on its way from Sanathnagar towards Uppal when it rammed into the flyover around 4 am. "The truck driver lost control over the speeding vehicle and hit the flyover," they added.



The police registered a case against the truck driver, Sambasiva Rao and took him into custody. Meanwhile, the traffic police towed away the truck with the help of two cranes and cleared the traffic.



On Friday evening, two youngsters were killed after a van rammed into a two-wheeler at Gandiguda of Shamshabad in Hyderabad. The accident took place when the victims were heading from Palamakula to Shamshabad.

