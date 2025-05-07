Trump Towers in HYD lands in legal trouble

Hyderabad: The much-hyped Trump Towers, a high-end real estate project being developed by the Indian partner of US President Donald Trump-owned Trump Organisation and city-based IRA Realty Tech Private Limited in the city, landed in a legal tangle with one of the landowners, Ram Reddy Nandela, issuing a public notice now saying that he did not give his consent for the mega real estate project.

The 63-floor twin towers, promoted by Trump Realty’s Indian partner Tribeca Developers, is slated to come up in Golden Mile in Kokapet, the most expensive real estate location in Greater Hyderabad limits. But Nandela claimed that the project itself was fraudulent.

Tribeca Developers has already developed Trump Towers in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Gurgaon. In November last, the company announced Trump Towers in Hyderabad in partnership with IRA Realty.

IRA Realty founder and Managing Director Narsi Reddy had said that the new towers will have residential and commercial units, with each costing a minimum Rs 4 crore. The project is in the final stages of obtaining clearances. Months before the commencement of construction works of the project scheduled for coming August, Ram Reddy Nandela, claiming to be one of the owners of the land, stated that certain co-owners of the undivided share in the property were allegedly attempting to sell, alienate or otherwise deal with the entire extent of the property without his consent and knowledge.

In a public notice, which has been published in the local print media, he said he is one of the co-owners of the land admeasuring 12,602 square yards situated at plot number 7, site number -1 under Golden Mile in survey number 109, Kokapet village, Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district. Ram Reddy’s advocate K Raghava Ramana said: “The co-owner Ram Reddy has neither been approached nor has he granted any consent, permission or authority express or implied for the development of the property including for any project titled – Trump Towers by Trump Realty, IRA Realty Tech Pvt Limited or any other individual/entity”.

Further, the notice said that the alleged attempt to unilaterally sell the undivided share of the co-owner is tantamount to fraudulent conduct and legally untenable. “Such actions are intended to deceive and cause wrongful loss to the co-owner and therefore liable for legal consequences”, the notice said, while warning that any person or entity entering into such transactions shall be doing so entirely at their own risk, cost and peril and the co-owner shall not be liable in any manner.

The IRA Infra proposed to develop the project with 400 residential units and with an investment of Rs 3,500 crore. It is designed in line with the standards of Trump Towers constructed world over with high-end glass and chrome finish. A well-known architect from India was assigned to oversee the execution.

A 48-feet high amenities complex with squash courts and clubhouse, among other such facilities will be developed between the residential towers connecting each other. The developers have targeted to complete the project in five years.

Unlike many other Trump Towers, the Hyderabad venture has the size of its residential flats capped at 5,000 sq ft (maximum). The cost of the cheapest home will be between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore.

The Hans India did not receive any response when it reached out to the representatives of IRA Realty Tech Private Limited.