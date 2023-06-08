TS CEO Vikas Raj to address political parties concerns promptly

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj assured political parties that concerns regarding voter enrolment will be resolved promptly. A meeting was conducted with party representatives, discussing the schedule of the second Special Summary Revision (SSR) and related activities such as the House to House (H2H) survey and rationalization of polling stations. The draft roll will be published on August 2, with the final electoral roll set for publication on October 4.

Political party representatives were informed about the computerisation history of electoral rolls, including the migration from ERMS to ERONET 1.0 in May 2018 and from ERONET 1.0 to ERONET 2.0 in March 2023. ERMS was developed and administered by the CEO office, while ERONET 1.0 and ERONET 2.0 were developed by Election Commission of India and centrally administered.

A detailed comparison between ERONET 1.0 and ERONET 2.0 was provided, highlighting technical aspects, and the enhanced security features of the new EPIC cards were explained.

The meeting also covered the services available on the electors voter portal, such as online application forms (Form 6, 6A, 6B, and 8), application status tracking, and e-Epic downloads.

GHMC commissioner Lokesh and District Electoral Officer, Hyderabad discussed the concept of creating polling stations based on colonies/bastis.

They explained the ongoing exercise in GHMC and how it was carried out in consultation with political parties. The commissioner mentioned that the initiative was implemented on a pilot basis in certain wards and highlighted proposed rectifications in the electoral rolls to address issues like family members enrolled in different polling stations. The DEO emphasised the publication of voters' lists at each polling station to avoid confusion for BLOs.