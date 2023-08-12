TS Congress lines up series of protests against BRS government

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress is poised to intensify its campaign against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the upcoming four months, coinciding with the ensuing Assembly elections A slew of agitations and dharna programmes are in the offing, as the principal opposition party gears up to raise the concerns of people and advocate for change. The blueprint for confronting the K Chandrashekar Rao government will be unveiled during a meeting of senior Congress leaders, to be held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

AICC General Secretary and Telangana Congress In-charge ManikraoThakre, TPCC State President A Revanth Reddy, Election campaign committee Chairman Madhu Yaski Goud and other leaders will attend the meeting.

Congress leaders Mahesh Kumar Goud and Mall Ravi said that “The Congress party is going to launch large-scale events against the failures of the BRS government. The party leaders will announce their plan of action at the Gandhi Ideology Centre, Bowenpally.” They said that theprogrammes against government failures will be held across the State.

The comprehensive strategy outlining the forthcoming events across the state will be unveiled by Congress leaders subsequent to the meeting. This plan of action serves as a blueprint for the party’s programmes.