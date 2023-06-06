TS educational institutes fare poorly in NIRF results

Hyderabad: Barring a few universities and higher educational institutions like Osmania University, IIT and a few others, the overall ranking of higher education institutions in the Telangana state is not very encouraging. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) results announced by the Union Ministry of Education on Monday, Osmania University is the only state university from Telangana that could get 64 and 36 ranks, in the category of overall 100 and top 100 university rankings respectively.



The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, is ranked at 84 under the top 100 universities. St. Francis College for Women, Hyderabad, is the lone college that bagged 98-rank among the top 100 colleges in the country.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, and the Central University of Hyderabad are the only universities from Telangana which had competed for ranks under the Top Research Institution rankings. The IIT, Hyderabad, got 14th rank.

Under the top 100 in the engineering stream in the country, the state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), is the only engineering institution from Telangana to get 83- rank.

In the top 100 in the management stream, again, it was two private institutions, the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad, with the 40th rank, and the Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad with 84th rank. The National Institute of Agriculture Extension Management, Hyderabad, got 97th rank and another institution bagged a national rank from Telangana.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, a central institution, took the first rank in the top 100 institutes of pharmacy in the country followed by three private institutions: Vishnu Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Narsapur (75-rank) and Anurag University, Hyderabad (81-rank), CMR College of Pharmacy, Rangareddy (85-rank).

The state-run Kakatiya University, Hanumakonda figures in 82-position and is the only one from the public sector state institutions in the pharmacy stream which could make it to the national rankings.

The NIRF ranking of the top 40 dental institutions in the country shows that the Army College of Dental Science, Secunderabad, got 33rd rank and is the only dental institution that figured in the national rankings from Telangana.

Similarly, Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad, is the only law university from Telangana that could make it to the national rankings among the top 30 law Higher Educational Institutions. It bagged the third position.

Not a single institution from Telangana bagged any ranks in the top 30 in the Architecture and Planning stream. In the Agriculture segment, the National Institute of Agriculture Extension Management, Hyderabad, is the only one to figure under the top 40 national institutions getting 32-rank. The name of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) did not figure in the list of institutions that competed for rankings.