TS Formation Day fete: Police celebrates Suraksha Dinotsavam

Hyderabad: Suraksha Dinotsavam, a grand celebration of safety, took place in the City on Sunday. The event was organised as part of the ongoing 21-day-long Telangana Formation Day celebrations by the Police Department. The Suraksha Dinotsavam included a rally called Suraksha Day or Safety Day, showcasing patrol vehicles and blue colts used in emergency response.

The rally commenced from Tank Bund at 9 am, passing through various locations including Liberty, Abids, Mozamjahi Market, Rabindra Bharti, Iqbal Minar, BR Ambedkar Secretariat, Indira Gandhi statue, Necklace Road, and Sanjeevaiah Park, before concluding at Tank Bund. The Police Department also displayed their patrolling and fire brigades from the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Safety Department. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra, Rachakonda CP DS Chauhan, and other officials were present at the event.

Suraksha Dinotsavam Rally

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, along with Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and DGP Anjani Kumar, flagged off the Suraksha Dinotsavam Rally from Tank Bund to the Ambedkar Statue. The rally was organized as part of the Telangana Formation Day Decennial Celebrations in Hyderabad. Minister Mahmood Ali praised the rapid progress of the police department in the state and its top-ranking position in maintaining law and order and delivering better services to the people. He highlighted the Chief Minister's commitment to public safety, which has brought revolutionary changes to the police department and earned them national awards and rewards.

Technology Exhibition/Activities/Displays

An exhibition was held at the New Dr BR Ambedkar Statue, featuring various wings of the police department. The exhibition included technology displays, band performances, dog squad displays, forensic science demonstrations, photo exhibitions, fingerprints bureau, Krav Maga demonstrations, bomb disposal drills, communication equipment showcases, fire services department demos, My Nation stalls, cyber security exhibits, and displays by the Narcotic Bureau.

Mahila Suraksha Sambaralu

The Women Safety Wing organised the Mahila Suraksha Sambaralu, which had a festive atmosphere with live music and drum performances. Women police officers from different branches across the State showcased a martial arts act, and the Kala Brundams presented folk music and songs. The event also featured the launch of a movie titled “Armour for Women,” which focuses on She Teams. Notable personalities including Anup Rubens, Nani Ghanta Naveen Babu, and Dr.Naina Jaiswal added excitement to the occasion.

The stalls at the event attracted significant attention, with the CDEW Family Counselling stall drawing numerous inquiries about the services provided by Domestic Violence Counselling Centers in the greater Hyderabad region. The newly launched initiative on Workplace Women Safety, Sahas, also received considerable interest.

Foot March

A Foot March involving 1000 police personnel, Peace and Maithri committee members, and locals took place during the event. The march started from the ICCC building in Banjara Hills, passing through Road No 12-BVB (Film Nagar) Junction, Road No 45, Jubilee Hills Check Post, NTR Bhavan, Cancer hospital, BRS Bhavan, and concluded at the ICCC Building.