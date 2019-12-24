TS Govt neglecting atrocities against SC, ST, BC women

Ramnagar: The working president of BC Welfare Association, Dasu Suresh, questioned the State government prejudice in handling rape and murder cases of women belonging to SC, ST and BC communities. He was speaking at a programme, organised by united front of ST, BC and minorities at BC office, Ramnagar, to release poster of "Chalo Indira Park Maha Deeksha" protest march to be held on Tuesday, to protest atrocities against downtrodden sections.

After releasing the poster, Dasu Suresh demanded that atrocity cases of ST, SC and BC women be handled with the same interest as Disha's case. No punishments have been imposed on accused who were involved in atrocities against ST, SC, BC and minority women so far, he lamented. Dasu Suresh announced that MRPS founder president Manda Krishna Madiga, president of BC welfare association R Krishnaiah, Dalit leaders JB Raju, former MLC Ramulu Naik and others would attend the Maha Deeksha programme. He called upon leaders of SC, ST and minority associations, people and intellectuals to participate in the Maha Deeksha and make it successful.

Among those who were present at the programme include MRPS national secretary T Lakshman, Kolla Janardhan, BC leaders Gujja Krishna, Neela Venkatesh, M Jayanthi, Sagar, Bomma Narender, Gujja Sriknath, Kumaraswamy and others.