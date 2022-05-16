TS Lokayukta orders police to file cases against former IAS, IPS officers

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Lokayukta on Monday has directed the Banjara Hills police to make an inquiry and submit a report following a petition filed by an advocate named AV Ramana in the Nampally Third Metropolitan Court seeking an probe into the case of BJP leader and former Karnataka State chief secretary Ratna Prabha's caste status.

As per the AV Ramana's version, the IAS officer Ratna Prabha had filed an SC/ST Atrocities case against him in the Hyderabad CCS in the year 2012 and had him arrested. He alleged that the IAS officer had procured a Scheduled Caste certificate which was issued by the then Shaikpet Mandal Tahsildar named Chandrakala. He alleged that Ratna Prabha was not an SC but belonged to the Backward Caste–C community. He further alleged that using the SC certificate she had filed a case against him. He also asked the court to conduct an inquiry into the issue of the SC certificate. Ramana also requested the court to register a case against the then Commissioner of Police, AK Khan. Taking the whole case into cognizance the Lokayukta directed the Banjara Hills police to register a case against Ratna Prabha, AK Khan, and against the Tahsildar Khanapur Chandrakala and conduct a comprehensive investigation and submit a report.

Ratna Prabha is a 1981 batch IAS officer who served as collector of several districts in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, and served as secretary of various departments, and as chief secretary.

She joined the BJP in April 2019 in the presence of BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa in Kalburgi. She contested in the Tirupati by polls last year and lost to YSRCP candidate Dr M Gurumoorthy in 2021.