TS police to amp up efforts to rein in crimes against women, children

Hyderabad : Taking serious note on the growing number of crime against women and children, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday said that all steps will be taken to check violations in public places and police will increase surveillance and keep close watch within the purview of law while implementing certain sections of law under Hyderabad City Police Act in all police commissionerates.

The minister conducted a meeting and discussed on 'Crime against Women and Children' with the Principal Secretary, Home, DGP of Police, Senior and other Police Officers. He said in-depth discussions were done during the meeting to prevent the incidents of heinous and other crimes against women and children.

Telangana State especially Hyderabad has brand image for Safety and Security of Women and maintenance of excellent law and order and the contribution of Telangana Police in this regard is praise-worthy. He said that pubs and bars are running basing on the licenses obtained from the Excise Department in which, the role of the Police is zero or negligible. It was decided to have a joint meeting of Police and Excise Department so that there is no conflict of law while enforcing certain restrictions or control violations.

Mahmood Ali said that the Women Safety Wing and SHE Teams will conduct large-scale awareness programmes via social media platforms to the parents through the managements of Educational Institutions, Schools and various institutions, so that they will have full knowledge of happenings in the name of parties and events and can closely monitor on their children from being abused or trapped or misguided.

Women Safety Wing will also have a meeting with the officials of Women Welfare and Child Development Department and take all viable and possible measures for prevention of abuse and crime against women and children including conducting awareness programmes including the role of the parents in this regard.

Mahmood Ali said that the police will swing into action to check and keep close watch as far as possible under Hyderabad City Act Sections to prevent violations and control crime against women and children in all the Police Commissionerates in the State.