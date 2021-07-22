TSRTC employees getting ready for another agitation 

HYDERABAD THE TSRTC employees are getting ready for another agitation with denial of salaries even after 15 days in a month and the management not paying attention to their requests. According to the RTC union leaders, it was only once in the last six months that the employees got salaries within 10 days.

On many occasions the salary day was beyond 15 days. The employees' unions had approached the Labour Commissioner and also the Human Rights Commission with their demands. The union leaders alleged that the employees were subject to harassment. Delayed salaries were resulting in mental torture.

Conductors and drivers told The Hans India that they were striving hard, but they were not rewarded. "We are asked to get a collection of Rs 23,000 a day. Some are bringing, but still we are not getting salary even after 20 days in the month," said a driver.

The leaders accused officials of harassing the employees, stating that there is no union system in RTC. "Rights of workers are not implemented in the corporation. They are harassed and humiliated. We approached the Human Rights Commission against the management," said K Raji Reddy of the employees' union.

He said during the Telangana agitation, RTC workers were in the forefront and also gave a slogan 'Telangana Nahi to Bus Ka Pahiya Nahi Chalega', "but now the same workers are suffering." The Telangana Jathiya Mazdoor Union (TJMU) leader K Hanumanthu Mudiraj claimed that the RTC was "slowly being buried".

The government has not done anything for the corporation. It has been running on its own. He alleged that the government was trying to sell RTC properties, which means there was an effort to sell the corporation.

"The government should come to the rescue of RTC because the corporation is serving people", he said, while warning" the JAC will take up an agitation against the government's attitude."