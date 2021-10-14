  • Menu
TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar inspects bus stations in view of festive season

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar
TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar on Thursday inspected bus stations across the city in the view of the festival season

Sajjanar interacted with the drivers and conductors and passengers of the district buses and got their feedback. He further asked the passengers to look for depot managers in case of any issues.

The TSRTC MD also made a visit to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in incognito after several complaints related to stall owners at the bus station charging more the MRP on eatables. He warned the stall owners of stern action and asked them abide by the law.


