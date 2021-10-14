TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar inspects bus stations in view of festive season

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar on Thursday inspected bus stations across the city in the view of the festival season.



Sajjanar interacted with the drivers and conductors and passengers of the district buses and got their feedback. He further asked the passengers to look for depot managers in case of any issues.



The TSRTC MD also made a visit to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in incognito after several complaints related to stall owners at the bus station charging more the MRP on eatables. He warned the stall owners of stern action and asked them abide by the law.

In the view of #Festivalseason#MD @TSRTCHQ has Personally visited Various locations & Busstands. Interacted with Passengers & enquired their where abouts also took feedback from #commuters. If any issues Kindly do reach out to Depot Managers in case of any concerns or issues pic.twitter.com/ySjV2jIrBX — V.C Sajjanar IPS MD TSRTC Office (@tsrtcmdoffice) October 13, 2021



