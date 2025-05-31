  • Menu
TTD to celebrate 20th annual Brahmotsavams from June 3 to 7

Hyderabad: The 20th annual Brahmotsavams of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Himayathnagar will be held from June 3 to 7. The annual festivities will commence with ‘Ankurarpanam’ on June 2.

TTD Assistant Executive Officer Ramesh, on Friday, unveiled a handbook related to the Brahmotsavams at a meeting held at the temple. Speaking to media persons, he said that the Brahmotsavams would begin on June 3 between 6:30 am and 8:45 am with ‘Dhwajarohanam’ under the auspicious ‘Midhuna lagnam’.

“After the Dhwajarohanam, a procession of the deity will be held on the Shesha Vahanam. The procession on Sri Hanumantha Vahanam will be held at 8 pm on the same day. On June 4, there will be a procession on the Suryaprabha Vahanam in the morning,” said Ramesh.

The AEO also said that on June 5 there will be a procession of the deity on the Gaja Vahanam at 10 am and later in the evening the Garuda Vahanam procession would be conducted at 8 pm.

On June 6, there would be a chariot procession in the morning, followed by a procession on the horse in the evening. Annaprasadam would be distributed every morning, afternoon, and evening to the devotees at the temple, he added.

