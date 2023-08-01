TTDP demands Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to flood victims

Hyderabad: Telangana TDP president Kasani Gnaneswar on Monday demanded that the State government pay an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the family members of those who died in the recent floods. He also demanded that the State government pay compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to the farmers, who lost their crops in the floods.

Speaking to media persons at NTR Trust Bhavan here along with the party leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, he said the party had decided to distribute blankets and essential commodities to the flood victims. Ravula demanded that the State government declare the recent floods as State emergency. He said they would meet the Central team and submit a representation urging it to help the flood victims.