Tummala inaugurates 8-day handloom expo

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao inaugurated special Handloom expo at Kamma Sangam here on Saturday , marking the beginning of a 8 day celebration of India’s handloom excellence. The minister highlighted the State government’s steadfast commitment to promoting and preserving India’s handloom legacy while encouraging artisans to embrace innovation and sustainability in their craft. Visitors are experiencing diverse collections including BanarasiSarees from Uttar Pradesh, Kalamkari and Cotton ButtaSarees from Andhra Pradesh, PatolaSarees from Gujarat, ChanderiSarees from Madhya Pradesh, PaithaniSarees from Maharashtra, and PochampallyIkatSarees&GollabhamaSarees from Telangana, among others.