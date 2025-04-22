  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Tummala to review crop loss due to unseasonal rains today; Uttam and Ponguleti to attend Bhoobharati seminar in Valigonda

Tummala to review crop loss due to unseasonal rains today; Uttam and Ponguleti to attend Bhoobharati seminar in Valigonda
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao is set to conduct a review today on the impact of unseasonal rains and crop damage across...

Hyderabad: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao is set to conduct a review today on the impact of unseasonal rains and crop damage across Telangana. The meeting will focus on assessing the extent of agricultural losses and possible relief measures.

As part of their visit to the undivided Nalgonda district, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy will take part in various events today. They are scheduled to attend a Bhoobharati awareness seminar in Valigonda, aimed at promoting land management and soil health among farmers.

In addition, the ministers will inaugurate several development works in Suryapet and Miryalaguda, underscoring the government's focus on infrastructure and rural progress in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick