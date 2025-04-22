Tummala to review crop loss due to unseasonal rains today; Uttam and Ponguleti to attend Bhoobharati seminar in Valigonda

Hyderabad: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao is set to conduct a review today on the impact of unseasonal rains and crop damage across Telangana. The meeting will focus on assessing the extent of agricultural losses and possible relief measures.

As part of their visit to the undivided Nalgonda district, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy will take part in various events today. They are scheduled to attend a Bhoobharati awareness seminar in Valigonda, aimed at promoting land management and soil health among farmers.

In addition, the ministers will inaugurate several development works in Suryapet and Miryalaguda, underscoring the government's focus on infrastructure and rural progress in the region.