Tummala urges GST exemption on agricultural machinery, reviews urea supply challenges

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, appealing for the exemption of 12 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on agricultural machinery.

He said on Friday that in his letter, Minister Tummala emphasized that the agriculture sector, which sustains over sixty-five percent of India’s population, must be supported through policy reforms that encourage mechanization and reduce financial burdens on farmers.

Highlighting the challenges faced by marginal and small-scale farmers, the minister noted that the current GST rate on agricultural equipment is making modern farming methods inaccessible to many. He argued that poor farmers are unable to invest in machinery, leading to low yields and increased dependence on manual labor. Tummala’s appeal seeks to make mechanization affordable and widespread, thereby improving productivity and reducing the strain of agricultural investments. He stressed that the exemption would benefit farmers not only in Telangana but across the country.

Meanwhile, Tummala held a video conference with district agriculture department officials to review the availability and distribution of urea, a critical input for crop cultivation.

He directed officials to ensure that urea stock details are updated regularly and that advance planning is done to inform farmers about incoming supplies. With the early onset of rains and the premature release of Sagar water, crops like cotton and maize were sown ahead of schedule, creating a mismatch in urea supply timelines. The minister urged the swift transportation of urea from railway rakes to district stock points and called for coordination with district collectors to resolve logistical issues.

He instructed officers to monitor stock points at the mandal level and ensure that private dealers sell urea at regulated prices, warning of strict action against those who overcharge. Tummala also suggested linking farmers’ passbooks to urea sales for better tracking and transparency.

He emphasized the need for awareness campaigns to promote the use of nano urea, a more efficient and eco-friendly alternative. Director of Agriculture Dr B. Gopi and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.