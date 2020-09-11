TVCC chief calls on Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin

Hyderabad: The Telangana Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation (TVCC), Chairman, Vasudeva Reddy called on Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin at his office on Thursday.



The chairman informed Dy Mayor that the Corporation distributed assets worth Rs 10 Crores to the persons with disabilities last year. Urban Community Development (UCD) Addl Commissioner Shankariah, Project Director Sowjanya apprised the chairman about the activities of Vikasam (UCD) wing. He said that UCD has distributed assets like, assistive devices, wheelchairs, blind sticks, tri-cycles, clutches, (Mobility aids), Bank Loans etck.

Further the Vikasam wing issued identity cards to the Persons with Disabilities so that Government Departments and Non-Government organizations may be accessed for redressal of The Chairman requested to provide him the list of beneficiaries through physical application or online uploading wise in GHMC so that maximum people could avail the benefits from the TVCC. Officials from GHMC UCD wing and Telangana Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation attended the meeting.