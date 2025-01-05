Two Arrested in CMR College Case for Misconduct in Girls' Hostel

Hyderabad: CMR College video recording case investigation progresses, two individuals, Nanda Kishore and Govind Kumar from Bihar, have been arrested for allegedly peeping into bathrooms in the girls' hostel. The police have registered cases against these two accused as well as five others in connection with the incident.

The college management, including Chairman Chamakuru Gopal Reddy, Director Janga Reddy, Principal Anantha Narayana, Warden Preeti Reddy, and Campus Warden Dhanalakshmi, have also been booked for negligence. According to reports, the duo not only engaged in inappropriate behavior but also made lewd remarks directed at female students.

Despite complaints lodged by the students, the management allegedly failed to act, leading to outrage among the student community. The police are investigating the matter further and have assured strict action against those responsible.