Two Bharosa Centres come into being to ensure safety of women

Hyderabad: In a move to ensure the safety of women and to prevent domestic and sexual abuse, the Telangana police started two new centres under its Bharosa initiative.

The newly added districts include Mahbubnagar and Jogulamba Gadwal. According to officials, in their commitment to expand the footprint of Bharosa Centres across all districts of Telangana, the Women Safety Wing of Telangana State Police opened two new Bharosa Centres on Tuesday. Mahbubnagar is opening a new Bharosa Centre, whereas the District Jogulamba Gadwal is opening a new building for the existing Bharosa Centre. This significant scale-up represents a crucial step forward in the State's commitment to aiding victims of crimes targeting women and children throughout the State.

Under the guidance of Shikha Goel, DGP Women Safety Wing, Telangana State Police, the districts Mahbubnagar and Jogulamba Gadwal have conducted opening ceremonies presided over by dignitaries G Chinna Reddy, Vice Chairman State Planning Board, DK Aruna, Member of Parliament Mahbubnagar; Viziyendra Boyi, Collector Mahbubnagar; D Janaki, Superintendent of Police Mahbubnagar; MLCs, and others.

M B Santosh Collector, Jogulamba Gadwal, T Srinivasa Rao, Superintendent of Police; and Naga Raju, Assistant General Manager, MEIL, participated in the opening ceremony at Jogulamba Gadwal. The inaugural messages clearly conveyed the determination of Telangana police resonating at the district level for ensuring comprehensive assistance to survivors of crime against women and children. The permanent state-of-the art buildings have been constructed and made operations through the CSR funding received from MEIL.

Since May 2016, Telangana police has expanded Bharosa Centres from one to 27 Statewide, offering comprehensive support including medical, legal, and rehabilitation aid. In the first half of this year, 14 new centres were inaugurated in Jagityal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Mancheriyal, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Peddapalli, Jayashanker Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Narayanpet, Nirmal, and Wanaparthy. Notably, a new permanent building was unveiled this year on February 15 for the Medak Bharosa Centre, enhancing support for victims.

The dignitaries at the opening ceremony highlighted the comprehensive aid offered by Bharosa Centres, stressing the significance of a fully victim-centric approach within the policing and legal echo system. Since inception, these centres have aided 5,852 related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and 1447 rape cases, demonstrating their pivotal role in enabling justice and rehabilitation. Various dignitaries during the occasion exhorted committed CSR Foundations to come forward in support of the expansion and sustainability of the Bharosa Centres across Telangana.