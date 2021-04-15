Two burnt alive after container catches fire in Hyderabad

Two persons burnt alive after a moving container caught on fire here the Outer Ring Road near Himayat Sagar here on Thursday morning.

The incident is said to have taken place when the lorry carrying a load of fisheries products from Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad collided with another vehicle.

A fire broke out from the container due to the impact and engulfed the driver's cabin leaving no space for its driver and cleaner to escape. They were burnt to death. On a receipt of information, the fire tenders rushed to the spot with the fire brigade and put out the fire.

The Rajendranagar police registered a case and are investigating.