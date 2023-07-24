Live
- Bibinagar AIIMS gets huge central funding
- Will bring past glory to State universities: Eatala
- PHFI, VPF join hands to fight infections, potential pandemics
- Basaveswara statue to be installed soon: Harish
- Historical Anjanadri hill received 6 crores offerings in six years
- Manipur Violence: Don’T Treat People As Guinea Pigs!
- Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi demands free electricity and basic facilities for Ganesh Pandals
- TPCC to kick off bus yatra from Aug 15 in poll run-up
- Heritage in tatters as State Museum wallows in neglect
- Two-day Vegan Festival brings down its curtains
Two-day Vegan Festival brings down its curtains
A large crowd seen enjoying and relishing delicacies displayed in stalls on Sunday
Hyderabad: The two-day Vegan Festival – Let’s Go Green-- has received a tremendous response from Hyderabadis. A large crowd was seen enjoying and relishing the delicacies displayed in the stalls on Sunday. To highlight the importance of Veganism, CPR Environmental Education Centre (CPREEC), Chennai, in collaboration with Vibrant Living, Hyderabad, organised the festival at MPCC Building, State Gallery of Art, Madhapur
Livestock farming has a vast environmental footprint. It contributes 18 percent of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. The climate crisis is evident. Milk-producing cows are artificially inseminated. Every sip of milk has 59 different powerful hormones which are harmful to human health. ‘In order to help Mother Earth out of the climate crisis, we can substitute milk by consuming calcium and protein-rich leafy vegetables, lentils, legumes, green soya, soya beans, mushroom; still, they are many who are not aware, so educate people, said director of CPREEC Dr. P Sudhakar. Sridevi Jasti, holistic nutritionist and founder of Vibrant Living, said “around 20 stalls displayed various vegan products, including food items and many more. Also, there were workshops on vegan cooking, yoga, pottery, fabric painting, vegan fashion, gardening and recycling. Movies on environmental issues were also screened.
This is the first event in Hyderabad; we plan to organise it every month. The main motto of the event is to educate people on adopting vegan lifestyle and how it is helpful for our life and the planet’s health. Also the stalls were not charged, it is just to educate people.” An employee of Vibrant Living – Vegan food , said “ in these two days we received a good response; we have not thought we will receive such a good crowd .”
‘We have come from Chennai to showcase our products and motivate people to adopt healthy lifestyle’, stated Suyra, owner of Vijay Sweets – Vegan sweets.