Two-day Vegan Festival brings down its curtains

Hyderabad: The two-day Vegan Festival – Let’s Go Green-- has received a tremendous response from Hyderabadis. A large crowd was seen enjoying and relishing the delicacies displayed in the stalls on Sunday. To highlight the importance of Veganism, CPR Environmental Education Centre (CPREEC), Chennai, in collaboration with Vibrant Living, Hyderabad, organised the festival at MPCC Building, State Gallery of Art, Madhapur

Livestock farming has a vast environmental footprint. It contributes 18 percent of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. The climate crisis is evident. Milk-producing cows are artificially inseminated. Every sip of milk has 59 different powerful hormones which are harmful to human health. ‘In order to help Mother Earth out of the climate crisis, we can substitute milk by consuming calcium and protein-rich leafy vegetables, lentils, legumes, green soya, soya beans, mushroom; still, they are many who are not aware, so educate people, said director of CPREEC Dr. P Sudhakar. Sridevi Jasti, holistic nutritionist and founder of Vibrant Living, said “around 20 stalls displayed various vegan products, including food items and many more. Also, there were workshops on vegan cooking, yoga, pottery, fabric painting, vegan fashion, gardening and recycling. Movies on environmental issues were also screened.

This is the first event in Hyderabad; we plan to organise it every month. The main motto of the event is to educate people on adopting vegan lifestyle and how it is helpful for our life and the planet’s health. Also the stalls were not charged, it is just to educate people.” An employee of Vibrant Living – Vegan food , said “ in these two days we received a good response; we have not thought we will receive such a good crowd .”

‘We have come from Chennai to showcase our products and motivate people to adopt healthy lifestyle’, stated Suyra, owner of Vijay Sweets – Vegan sweets.