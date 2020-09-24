Two held in IPL betting 2020 racket in Hyderabad

The South zone task force police under Hyderabad commissionerate have arrested two people for allegedly involving in IPL 2020 betting. The police seized Rs 40,000 and two mobile phones for their possession.

The raided a shop on Shama talkies road under Falaknuma police stations upon a specific information and caught the two persons identified as Syed Sattar (31), the shop owner and Mohammad Hassan (27), a punter. Another person, Syed Kaleem who is also a punter escaped from the police.



According to additional DCP (task force), Syed Sattar is a resident of Talabkatta. He was collecting money from punters in Hyderabad and organising the bettings on IPL matches. The task force handed over the arrested persons to Falaknuma law and order police for further action.



Three days ago, the Vijayawada police busted a cricket betting racket arresting three persons for their involvement. The police seized one multiple call receiver board, 25 mobile phones, one laptop, a television set and two headset speakers from them. The accused were identified as Atluri Sri Ranjith Kumar (33) of West Godavari district and Divi Srinath (39) and Peddu Naga Venkatesh (38) of Vijayawada.

