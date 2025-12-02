Two Killed in couple of road accidents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed two tragic incidents today that resulted in the loss of lives. The first incident occurred on the Peddashapur-Bengaluru National Highway in the Shamshabad mandal of Rangareddy district. A woman, from Peddashapur Tanda, was crossing the road when she was struck by a speeding motorcycle.

Police arrived shortly after receiving reports of the accident and transported her body to Osmania Mortuary for a post-mortem examination. A case has since been registered, with investigations currently underway.

In a separate incident, a Swiggy delivery driver was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. This accident occurred at Kompally Bridge in the Medchal district. The police responded to the scene and are in the process of gathering details and conducting inquiries to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details regarding this case is awaited.