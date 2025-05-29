Two pseudo Naxals nabbed for Rs 50 lakh extortion bid

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police detected pseudo Naxalites attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a city-based businessman. The police arrested two persons native of Gannavaram in Andhra Pradesh and seized 13 country made bombs, threatening letter and four mobiles from their possession.

The police arrested Yerramsetty Raju (33) and Kandurelli Raju (24). According to the police, on May 22, they received a complaint from Kuna Raghavender Goud that the tulsi plant in front of their house had been damaged a letter and red-coloured towel were found placed on their car. The letter claimed they were Naxalites and demanded Rs 50 lakh, threatening to kill him if the amount was not paid.

Balanagar ACP Naresh Reddy stated that the police took the case seriously and launched a thorough investigation by reviewing footage from over 500 CCTV cameras and deploying teams in multiple directions. Their efforts revealed that two individuals had visited the complainant’s house, and upon close examination, the suspects are believed to be two youths aged between 25 and 30 years.

On information, the Jeedimetla police traced the accused persons lurking in HMT Jungle and apprehended them on Wednesday. On interrogation both of them confessed of having committed this offence with a view to extort huge amounts from the complainant as they are financers and business people.

The Balanagar ACP said that the accused, who belongs to Gannavaram of AP State temporarily came to Shapur Nagar and for some period worked in Pvt Company as they are facing financial difficulties, conspired to extort money by impersonating Naxalites. Owing to their financial distress and criminal intent, both accused hatched a plan to earn easy money by targeting a well-off resident of Shapur Nagar for extortion.

However, upon receiving no response from the complainant, both accused travelled to Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, where they reportedly assembled an improvised explosive device (IED) with the intention to escalate their threats. They then returned to Hyderabad and due to no response to plant and detonate the bomb at the complainant’s residence on May 28, intending to create fear and force compliance.