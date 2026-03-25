Two youth held for performing dangerous bike stunts

The Saifabad Police have apprehended two youths who were creating a terrifying atmosphere for commuters by performing dangerous bike stunts and filming reels on public roads near Lumbini Park and the Telangana Secretariat.

The youths were identified as Mohammed Akeel, 19, a resident of Musheerabad, and Mohammed Ateeq, 22, a resident of Aghapura. According to police, the accused were frequently performing reckless stunts on their motorcycles to gain social media traction.

These acts caused severe distress and posed a threat to the safety of regular commuters in the high-security zone of the Secretariat.

Following continuous monitoring, the Saifabad Police conducted a raid and arrested the duo. Their motorcycles and mobile phones used for filming the stunts have been seized, and the accused have been sent to judicial remand.

The police department warns that strict action will be taken against anyone performing such hazardous acts on public roads, as compromising citizen safety will not be tolerated. The crackdown aims to deter similar reckless behaviour across the city’s busy thoroughfares.