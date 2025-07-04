Live
TX Hospitals Saves Mother, Twins in Rare Surgery
TX Hospitals, Banjara Hills achieved a groundbreaking medical milestone by saving a 29-year-old mother and her twin babies in a rare, high-risk pregnancy involving placenta percreta with bladder invasion. The complex procedure, led by a multidisciplinary team, included arterial balloon placement, cesarean hysterectomy, and bladder reconstruction.
The successful delivery of both preterm babies marked a rare global occurrence. Spearheaded by Dr. Sruthi Palakollu, Dr Sudha S, and Dr. Hidayatullah, the case highlights TX Hospitals’ commitment to advanced maternal care. Management hailed the feat as a testament to Hyderabad’s evolving medical excellence and compassionate healthcare.
