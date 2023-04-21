U-turn on VSP bidding: CM has become a laughing stock: BJP

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party national executive member and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Thursday mounted a vitriolic attack on BRS the leadership and the State government.

They held a preparatory meeting at Moinabad with party leaders on arrangements for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public meeting at Chevella scheduled on April 23.

Bandi said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao, who boasted about saving Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), has taken a U-turn and did not participate in the bidding on Thursday.

The Karimnagar MP said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has not ever walked the talk other than boasting and resorting to tall talk.

He recalled KCR's visit to Punjab and distribution of cheques to families of farmers. "They bounced". Similarly, he had promised to start a steel factory in Bayyaram, Rayons factory at Kamalapur and Nizam Sugar Factory. "Who will believe his words on saving VSP." The entire nation is laughing at him. This has brought disgrace to the State", Bandi added.

He said there is widespread anti-incumbency against the BRS. "People have decided to send KCR home and looking at BJP as the only alternative.

CM joined hands with Congress, Majlis and communists to defeat BJP; but, both Congress and BRS are two sides of the same coin".

"BJP is the only party standing up to BRS and KCR. Against this backdrop, the party decided to hold a public meeting "Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha" on April 23.

He said the party is certain to win all the seven Assembly seats in Chevella parliamentary constituency. People from the assembly segments of Chevella LS constituency are expected to attend the meeting to show the party's strength.

Eatala said BRS has lost trust of people. "It is surviving on atrocities, highhandedness and the police. He accused the ruling party of trying to entice or blackmail Opposition leaders to join it. Failing, it is foisting false cases against them.

Eatala said people see BJP as the only alternative to BRS. Leaders and partymen work hard to fulfill their aspirations. "KCR is protecting the Congress; even if Congress wins in Telangana, KCR will become the CM," the MLA stated.

He asked the party leaders to make the public meeting successful to win renewed faith of the national leadership in working of party leaders and activists in the constituency.