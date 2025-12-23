Ugandan national deported for drug ties and visa overstay

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has deported a 27-year-old Ugandan woman to her home country to prevent her from engaging in activities detrimental to national security.

The individual, identified as Juliana Victor Nabitaka, a native of Kampala in the Republic of Uganda, was repatriated following a coordinated effort by local law enforcement to curb drug-related crimes and address immigration violations within the city.

According to police records, Nabitaka arrived in India on a tourist visa, landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on 12 February 2024. During her time in the country, she travelled extensively, residing in Chennai for four months, Mumbai for two months, and Bengaluru for eight months. Investigations revealed that during her travels, she established connections with foreign drug traffickers and began associating with them. Authorities stated that she subsequently became involved in drug distribution across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, seeking to fund a lavish lifestyle through illicit means.

Vaibhav Gaikwad, DCP H-NEW, confirmed that her visa had expired on 18 January 2025, although her passport remains valid until October 2033. Since the expiry of her legal authorisation, she had been residing in India illegally while maintaining ties with drug peddlers and participating in unlawful activities. The DCP noted that she was apprehended by the H-NEW team while moving with a known drug peddler within the jurisdiction of the Tolichowki Police Station.

During interrogation, Nabitaka was unable to provide a valid explanation or documentation for her presence in Hyderabad. She eventually admitted to overstaying her visa and lacking the necessary permits to remain in the country. To facilitate her repatriation, H-NEW initiated the deportation process with assistance from the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) in Hyderabad. An exit permit was secured, and she has been officially blacklisted from re-entering India.

Her departure was scheduled for the early hours of 21 December 2025, from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. A team led by Inspector GS Daniel escorted her to ensure the deportation was carried out successfully.

Following the operation, H-NEW issued an advisory urging the public to refrain from substance abuse. Parents have been encouraged to monitor their children’s activities closely to prevent them from falling prey to narcotics. Citizens with information regarding drug-related offences are encouraged to contact the H-NEW team on 8712661601 as part of the ongoing mission to ensure a drug-free Hyderabad.