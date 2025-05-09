Live
UK Design Icon Sarah Manning Leads Exclusive NIF Global Workshop in Hyderabad
Highlights
NIF Global, Himayatnagar, hosted UK visual merchandising legend Sarah Manning for an exclusive workshop under its International Mentor Series. Held on May 5, the event offered hands-on training in visual storytelling, space planning, and display strategies. Manning, with 25 years of experience at Harrods and Selfridges, praised Indian students’ creativity and passion.
The interactive session bridged design with business, leaving students inspired and equipped with global insights. Participants received certificates signed by Manning, adding professional value. The workshop marked a milestone in NIF Global’s mission to connect Indian talent with global design excellence.
