Umrah and Haj are not possible without Ehram says Maulana Jafar Pasha

Hyderabad: Prominent city scholar Maulana Mohammad Hissamuddin Hassami Sani Jafar Pasha has highlighted the vital importance and virtue of Ehram, stating that neither Umrah nor Haj can be performed without it. He was speaking during an event held to welcome the holy month of Ramzan, which featured the presentation of various types of Ehram for the pilgrimage season and the launch of a new imported prayer mat collection.

Jafar Pasha expressed his satisfaction that the Bukhari family has been serving pilgrims for a long time. He particularly appreciated their special concessions for mosques, describing the initiative as commendable. During the event, the Maulana, alongside Ilyas Bukhari, Managing Partner of Mohammad Cap Mart, inspected high-quality prayer mats imported from Turkey, Belgium, and Saudi Arabia. These mats are noted for their artistic designs and comfort.

He observed that as Umrah groups begin their departures with the onset of Ramzan, the weather conditions differ significantly from the intense heat of the Haj season. Consequently, the availability of season-appropriate garments is highly beneficial for travellers.

Ilyas Bukhari informed the gathering that the curated collection is specifically designed for the Saudi Arabian climate, using skin-friendly fabrics that are highly absorbent. Special Ehram are available for men, women, and children over the age of twelve. Furthermore, complete sets of essential items required for the pilgrimage are being offered, with traditional discounts maintained for religious institutions to support the community.