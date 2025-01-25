Underground Gas Pipeline Fire in Jeedimetla Industrial Area; No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: A significant fire broke out early on Saturday morning in the Jeedimetla industrial area following a leak in an underground gas pipeline. The Jeedimetla fire incident in 2025 caused concern, but fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

Upon receiving the alarm, technicians from Bhagyanagar Gas Limited, along with personnel from the Fire Department and local police, rushed to the scene. A fire engine was quickly dispatched and successfully doused the flames. The gas pipeline fire incident was brought under control, and technicians began repairing the damaged pipeline to prevent further issues.

The Dundigal police are investigating the cause of the Jeedimetla accident. Preliminary reports suggest that a campfire lit by unidentified individuals near the gas pipeline may have led to the leak and subsequent fire, though this remains under investigation.

This incident has raised concerns about pipeline fire safety measures in industrial areas. Authorities are urging businesses in Hyderabad's industrial areas, like Jeedimetla, to review and enhance their safety protocols to prevent such industrial area accidents in the future.

As investigations continue, updates on the Jeedimetla fire incident and its cause will be provided.