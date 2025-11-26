Uniformity versus faith: TS police bars Ayyappa Deeksha on duty

Hyderabad: Telangana police have issued strict guidelines prohibiting personnel from observing religious practices such as Ayyappa Deeksha while on duty. According to a recent memo from the South East Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) K Sreekanth to Kanchanbagh Sub-Inspector S Krishnakanth, no permission will be granted for officers to grow hair or beards, wear black civil dress, or go without shoes for religious reasons while performing their duties. Officers desiring to observe such religious Deeksha must apply for leave to do so, as working while observing these rituals is not permitted. This directive aligns with police conduct rules, enforcing uniformity and discipline on duty.

The move has sparked controversy, with critics including MLA T Raja Singh questioning why such restrictions seem to apply disproportionately to Hindu officers observing Ayyappa Deeksha, while Muslim officers are allowed leave for fasting or other religious observances. The Telangana unit of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also raised strong objections, calling the memo anti-Hindu and urging the Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar to act against the issuing ADCP. Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu oversees the zone where the memo was issued, under whose jurisdiction this guideline is enforced.

Regarding religious attire in police departments, Indian police forces typically maintain strict uniform codes and prohibit deviations such as religious clothing or appearances that conflict with prescribed regulations while on duty. Landmark rulings emphasise that constitutional freedom to practise religion is subject to “reasonable restrictions,” especially in disciplined services where uniformity is essential for operational effectiveness and public confidence.

Courts have upheld these restrictions as lawful in the context of police and armed forces, reinforcing that religious observance requiring non-standard attire or grooming must be taken during off-duty hours or leave. The current situation is emblematic of ongoing tensions balancing individual religious rights and institutional discipline within India’s police services, reflecting a complex legal and social debate around equitable application of such policies across communities.