Unimoni hosts successful Holiday Expo in city

Hyderabad: Unimoni’s Hyderabad region successfully organised a special Holiday Tour Expo at its Liberty Branch, drawing an enthusiastic response from customers.

The expo was inaugurated by Sunil Kumar, President of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), in the presence of key Unimoni executives, including CEO Mr. Krishnan, Zonal Head for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Srinivas Reddy and Product Heads John George (Travel & Holidays) and Titus (Gold Loans). Senior members from the Head Office Mahesh, Vinumon and Sinoj also attended the event.

The expo offered exclusive spot-booking benefits, which contributed to the high turnout. Customers were able to book Europe tours with a discount of Rs 8,000, Royal Caribbean cruises at a substantial 30% discount, domestic holiday packages with child-free offers, and group departures with 10% discounts. A lucky draw conducted during the event added to the excitement.

With strong participation and positive customer engagement, Unimoni declared the Holiday Expo a major success, reinforcing its growing footprint in the travel and holidays sector.