Union Bank of India celebrates 107th Foundation Day

Bank of India, one of the country’s leading public sector banks, celebrated its 107th Foundation Day with great enthusiasm across all its zones, marking more than a century of service through financial inclusion, innovation, and customer-centric initiatives.

To mark the occasion, five new branches, including one RSETI at Mancherial, were virtually inaugurated in Telangana by M Nagaraju, IAS, Secretary, DFS, in the presence of Asheesh Pandey, MD & CEO, Union Bank of India.

In Hyderabad, the celebrations were held at RTC Kalyana Mandapam, Nallakunta, where a special commemorative event featured cultural programmes, customer interactions and family-friendly activities. The gathering included employees, their family members and valued customers, adding warmth to the milestone.

The function was graced by Uday Bhaskar, Chief General Manager, NABARD, as chief guest, and Narayanan, former Managing Director of erstwhile Andhra Bank, as guest of honour. Both applauded the bank’s contribution to economic development and its commitment to inclusive growth.

The event was led by Kare Bhaskara Rao, Zonal Head, Hyderabad Zone, with active participation from Deputy Zonal Heads T Kameswara Rao, S Arvind Kumar, CD Janani and Local Regional Heads.