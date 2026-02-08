  1. Home
Union Bank, TGRTC hold talks on corporate salary tie-up

  • Created On:  8 Feb 2026 11:15 AM IST
Hyderabad: A key meeting between the respresentatives of Union Bank of India (UBI) and TGRTC management took place at the Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday. The focus was on the ongoing Corporate Salary Tie-Up, originally signed in October 2021 to benefit TGRTC employees, with upgrades effective from February 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, UBI handed over Personal Accidental Insurance claim cheques worth Rs 1 crore each to the nominees of two late employees of TSRTC .The cheques were presented by TSRTC MD Y Nagi Reddy and UBI Executive Director Amresh Prasad& Chief General Manager M Ravindra Babu.

