Union Minister Kishan Reddy Inaugurates HYBIZ ONE’s New Office in Hyderabad

HYBIZ ONE, a premium event and brand experience company, inaugurated its new office in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, with Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, as chief guest.

Commending the team’s remarkable journey, he congratulated Founder & MD Sandhya Rani, Chairman Mr. Ravi Ohris, and the Hybiz group for their success. HYBIZ ONE aims to redefine event experiences through creativity and flawless execution across corporate, government, and lifestyle segments.

The event was attended by industry leaders including M Raj Gopal of Hybiz.TV, Ram Reddy of ARK Group, and Ravinder Reddy of Bharathi Cements.