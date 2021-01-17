Union Minister shoots off missive to KCR on DPRs

Hyderabad : Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shot off a strong letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and asked the latter to submit the DPRs (Detailed Project Reports) of irrigation projects against which the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government raised strong objections.

The Union Minister said in the letter it is mandatory to obtain the statutory Union government clearance for any new project taken up on river Krishna and Godavari. The Telangana government agreed to submit the DPRs in the second Apex Council meeting held in October last year.

He pointed out that those projects which have been techno – economically appraised by Central Water Commission (CWC) and accepted by Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) would be considered as new project for the purpose of appraisal in case there is change in scope.

He said that the Centre would not look into the demands raised by Telangana without the submission of the DPRs. The State should not go ahead with any of the activities related with the awarding, construction and implementing of these projects, he said in the letter.