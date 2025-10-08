Live
Union Ministers launch logo of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University
Hyderabad: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday unveiled the logo of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University.
Vice Chancellor of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University YL Srinivas was also present. The logo of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University showcases several captivating symbols.
At its centre, the figures of Sammakka Sarakka are depicted in vibrant yellow, while the Red Sun symbolises the Saffron associated with the Goddess Sammakka.
The goddesses figures, positioned on pedestals, contribute a serene spiritual essence. Additionally, tribal attire and peacock feathers enhance the logo’s aesthetic appeal.
A crown adorned with two pointed animal horns signifies a deep respect for cultural heritage and tradition. Taking to X to announce the logo launch, the Union Minister Pradhan said, “The logo weaving together tribal and Sanskrit elements reinforces the institution’s role as a guardian of tribal heritage and knowledge and a beacon of educational excellence.
SSCTU in Telangana is a testament of PM Narendra Modi ji’s unwavering commitment to educational equity, tribal empowerment and fulfillment of promises made to the people of Telangana.