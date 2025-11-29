Union Ministry of Fisheries pushes eLISS

The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying inaugurated a two-day training workshop on the eLISS app software for Nodal and District Nodal Officers of the Southern Zone States on Friday at the TGIRD Training Institute, Hyderabad. The participating states include Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Telangana. The workshop will continue until November 29.

The programme was formally inaugurated by B Gopi, Director, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry, Government of Telangana, in the presence of Jagat Hazarika, Statistical Advisor, Department of Livestock Statistics, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

In his inaugural address, the Director emphasised the critical role of livestock statistical data in shaping national policies. He highlighted that accurate and timely data collection is essential for effective planning and implementation of schemes in the livestock sector.

Jagat Hazarika explained that data generated through integrated sample surveys at the village level will be systematically compiled and reported at state, national and global levels. He noted that such comprehensive data will strengthen India’s livestock statistics and enhance international reporting standards.

Dr Prachi Mishra Sahu, Senior Scientist at IASRI, informed participants that the digitisation of livestock data across the country has been operational since 2023–24 through the eLISS app software. She underlined that the app has streamlined data collection, ensuring efficiency, transparency and accessibility for stakeholders.

The workshop aims to train officers in the effective use of the eLISS platform, equipping them to manage livestock statistics more efficiently. With participation from multiple southern states, the initiative marks a significant step toward strengthening India’s livestock data ecosystem and supporting evidence-based policy formulation.