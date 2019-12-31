United India Action Committee asks state govt to come out against Citizenship Amendment Act

Nampally: The United India Action Committee (UIAC) comprising several civil society groups and political parties on Monday submitted a representation to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao demanding that he pass a cabinet resolution and legislative resolution challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act – CAA 2019.

Undersigned by Justice Chandra Kumar, president, Telangana Prajala Party, Dr Lubna Sarwath, state general secretary, socialist party (India), Maqbool Mateen, national president, United Citizens' Forum, Sogra Begum, president, Votes Needs Guarantee Organization, Deverakonda Nagaraj, president, Legally Bonded Party, Pawan Yadav, Khudai Khidmatgar, Dr samiullah Khan, director Ayaan Medical College, Ayub Mohammed, Indian Nationalist Movement, Abhijit of Teach for India, Bahadur Srinivas, president, Ambedkar Party, Mannaram Nagendar, Telangana Lok Satta, Prof Parveen Sultana, psychologist, Dr Jasveen Jairath, activist and several others, they questioned the silence of the Chief Minister over the issue.

While welcoming the TRS government for voting against the bill in the Parliament, they emphasised that while the CAA -2019 is blatantly unconstitutional in letter and spirit, the NPR - NRC needs to be handled in most secular, democratic and ethical manner. A pilot implementation should be preceded before any national announcement given the brazen omissions that came out of Assam NRC. "Such being the threat and chaos of CAA-NPR-NRC, we call on the Telangana government in its true federal spirit to pass Cabinet Resolution or Legislative Resolution declaring CAA 2019 as unconstitutional," the representation says.

T can show way forward

Speaking to The Hans India, Lubna Sarwath said that since CAA 2019 impacts NPR-NRC and was pending before Supreme Court of India, the TRS government should take up the matter with the Central government demanding it to halt the conduct of NPR and NCR. And to hold consultations in a Committee of Political parties, data experts and judicial experts constituted to draft solutions on how existing data in Telangana, including Sarva Kutumba Survey 2014, Aadhar Data, Voter Electoral Lists, PAN data, Ration Cards, bank accounts, mobile numbers and driver licenses that were already linked with Aadhar biometric information could be collated and synchronized with each other to generate citizen list, usual resident list, refugee list and Illegal immigrant list, so that dignity of life can be bestowed to all persons as mentioned in Article 14.

"Telangana can show the country way forward to give secure feeling to every citizen that the Census would be held as mandatory, but Citizens Registry/Population Registers would not be bulldozed on citizenry elimination basis. With such harmony every person would work towards wellbeing of India," she added.