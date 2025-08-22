Live
University Hosts Nazeer Ahmed Memorial Lecture
The Department of Urdu at Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, in collaboration with the Nazeer Ahmed Educational and Memorial Trust, held the ‘Annual Nazeer Ahmed Memorial Lecture’ on August 19, 2025.
This year’s theme honoured Hyderabad’s heroes of 1857—Maulvi Allauddin, exiled to Kala Pani, and Turrebaz Khan, executed after leading the Residency attack.
Presided over by H H Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan, the event featured keynote speaker Prof. Arshiya Jabeen and Chief Guest Dr. Mohammed Shoaib Ahmed. A new website chronicling Asaf Jahi history was launched. The lecture concluded with thanks and a community lunch attended by students and scholars.
