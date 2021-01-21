University of Hyderabad faculty delivers SciTalk on SARS-CoV-2

Hyderabad: Dr Seema Mishra, Assistant Professor at Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), presented her work on SARS-CoV-2 vaccine design as a SciTalk at the two-day virtual Keystone eSymposia "Antibodies and vaccines as drugs for Covid19" held recently.



She called for urgent attention to tackle SARS-CoV-2, the causative virus for Covid19, which has created a pandemic. She said that Peptide-based subunit vaccines are considered relatively safer alternative to mRNA or inactivated viral vaccines for an elderly population which are the prime targets.

This conference with a total 323 participants is centered around privileged experts at the top of their fields. Prominent among these speakers in the conference are frontrunners in vaccine development: Dr Andrea Carfi, Moderna; Prof Sarah Gilbert, University of Oxford; Trevor R Smith, Inovio; Dr Alexander Muik, BioNTech Pfizer; Liise-annePirofski, MD, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center and Dr Davide Corti, Humabs BioMed SA, to name a few. Journal editors from Cell Press, Journal of Experimental Medicine, EMBO press held one-to-one meeting. The major part of the questions to the speakers were centered around the mRNA and DNA-based vaccines, their efficacy and their delivery systems, and whether there is a possibility of integration of these vaccine constructs into the human DNA.