University of Hyderabad, NIAB sign MoU

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a period of five years.

UoH and NIAB will collaborate on fundamental areas of biological sciences. Faculty/ Researchers and Scientists/Visiting Faculties from both the institutions will collaborate on Animal Biotechnology or allied areas.

Also on a mutually agreeable basis, NIAB scientists would actively participate in teaching Master's programmes at UoH in specialised areas of Animal Biology and Biotechnology and offer students the chance to undertake project work in their labs. Scientists from the NIAB may be appointed as adjunct professors at the UoH, and vice versa, in compliance with the respective institutions' regulations.