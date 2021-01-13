University of Hyderabad Prof Bhawna Gomber selected for Mega Science Vision

Hyderabad : Dr Bhawna Gomber, Assistant Professor, Centre for Advanced Studies in electronics science and technology (CASEST), School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been appointed by the prestigious Government of India Mega Science Project as a member of the Working Group in High Energy Physics(WG-HEP) for the Mega Science Vision 2035 (MSV-2035).

The office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, has undertaken the responsibility of carrying out the next national vision exercise for the Mega Science Programme till 2035. This document will detail the relevance of specific mega science projects and programmes for greater national scientific, technological and developmental goals, in raising the country's lobal presence and competitiveness in the field.

The mega science initiative will place then country as a major player in fundamental science. In addition, such projects have the potential to create new avenues for science-industry collaboration and to popularise science.

Dr Gomber has been involved in the Mega Science Project- the Compact Muon Solenoid Experiment (CMS) at the LHC, CERN for the last 10 years. The UoH is part of two mega-science projects in physics. "The LHC experiment at CERN the European nuclear research organisation" and "Indian Institutes in neutrino Programme" at FERMILAB, USA.