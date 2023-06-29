Live
- Karunakaran reveals how ‘Tholiprema’ irritated Amitabh Bachchan
- ‘Indian 2’ sequel on cards!
- Congress Demands Answers from Centre Over Controversial Ministerial Interviews with Social Media Influencers
- YS Jagan extends Bakrid wishes to Muslims
- ‘SPY’ will have biggest release in Nikhil’s career
- Class 9 student hangs self in his home in Karimnagar
- Telangana High Court directs DGP to ensure law & order in State
- Harish pays last respects to Sai Chand at Banjara Hills, becomes emotional
- Petrol and diesel prices today are stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 June 2023
- Hyderabad braces for Bakrid today; Qurbani outsourcing gains steam
University of Hyderabad ranks 801-850 in world in latest rankings
The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been named as one of the world’s top universities, according to the 20th edition of the world’s most-consulted university rankings.
Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been named as one of the world’s top universities, according to the 20th edition of the world’s most-consulted university rankings.
The 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings, released on Wednesday by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, see University of Hyderabad place #801-850 in the world and #23 in India.
QS World University Rankings 2024 feature 1499 institutions across 104 locations, including 45 in India.Reacting to the rankings, Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH said, “The University of Hyderabad is ranked 372 in the world in ‘Citations per Faculty’ indicator, However our overall ranking needs improvement which is also linked with global perception, and visibility.”