University of Hyderabad ranks 801-850 in world in latest rankings

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been named as one of the world’s top universities, according to the 20th edition of the world’s most-consulted university rankings.

The 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings, released on Wednesday by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, see University of Hyderabad place #801-850 in the world and #23 in India.

QS World University Rankings 2024 feature 1499 institutions across 104 locations, including 45 in India.Reacting to the rankings, Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH said, “The University of Hyderabad is ranked 372 in the world in ‘Citations per Faculty’ indicator, However our overall ranking needs improvement which is also linked with global perception, and visibility.”