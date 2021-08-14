University of Hyderabad scholar lends scientific researcher in Germany

Gachibowli: Dr Vamsi Krishna Rentala, PhD scholar of the School of Engineering Sciences and Technology (SEST), University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been selected as scientific researcher in applied validation (AV)-NDT, Berlin (Germany).

He is actively involved in the development of new DIN-Deutsches Institut für Normung standards which, in future, will be transformed to ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) standards under the WIPANO (Knowledge and Technology transfer through Patents and Standards) "normPOD" project for estimating the non-destructive testing (NDT) reliability or (probability of detection) POD for all the German and European Industries, which is to be released in 2022.

He is also actively involved in reliability estimation of fourth revolution of non-destructive evaluation systems (NDE 4.0) which typically uses various industry 4.0 technologies such as the Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, digital twin, digitalization, digital thread, additive manufacturing.

Kriahna holds PhD in materials engineering from the School of Engineering Sciences and Technology, University of Hyderabad. His research work was carried out under the supervision of Prof Jai Prakash Gautam. During his PhD, he carried out research in Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), under the external guidance of Dr M Phani Surya Kiran, scientist 'E', DMRL. His research work on generating realistic service induced fatigue cracks using novel methods for use in reliability estimation of NDT techniques aids in paving the way for successful implementation of damage tolerance methodologies of aero-engines in IAF.

He is a recipient of the most prestigious Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India, Senior Research Fellow (SRF) fellowship programme for PhD research scholars. He is also the recipient of International Travel Scheme (ITS) from the Department of Science and Technology (DST)- Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), under the Young Scientist category in 2019 for presenting his research work in an International conference in France (11th international symposium on NDT in aerospace, Nov 13-15, 2019, Paris). His PhD thesis has been nominated for the Indian National Academy of Engineering best thesis award for 2021 from School of Engineering Sciences and Technology, by Dr Dibakar Das, Professor and Dean, SEST. Dr Krishna has to his credit 25 publications in international/national journals/book chapters and symposia.