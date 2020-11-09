University of Hyderabad shines in global RUR Rankings

Hyderabad: RUR Rankings Agency in partnership with Clarivate Analytics announced the release of RUR 2020 Life Sciences World University Ranking. The ranking highlights the performance of more than 800 world's leading higher education institutions by 20 indicators grouped: Teaching, Research, International Diversity, and Financial Sustainability.

Out of the 13 institutions figuring in this ranking from India, UoH is the only University to be ranked after IISc, the IITs and IISER-Pune, in the top seven in India. It stands 363rd out of 829 institutions globally.

Responding to these rankings, Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor, UoH said, "It's gratifying to note that our university is recognised in the top 365 institutions of the world. It's even more satisfying to see the university among the top 75 institutions in terms of its teaching. Our faculty have been producing excellent research and providing the right impetus for the younger faculty to follow."

The UoH is ranked 292 in Natural Sciences; 424 in Technical Sciences; 251 in Life Sciences and 436 in Medical Sciences.

All data for Round University Ranking is provided annually by Clarivate Analytics through its Global Institutional Profiles Project (GIPP). This is an annual data collection survey that unifies three different data sources: statistical data submitted by universities, bibliometric data, and academic reputation data. The survey's raw data is available through InCites service by Clarivate Analytics.

RUR World University Ranking evaluates performance of higher education institutions worldwide since 2010 until now. Over the 11 years, 1100 world`s leading universities from 85 countries participated in the ranking.

RUR Ranking is designed to provide relevant data on global higher education to address stakeholder`s personal tasks with regards to students, academic community, university management, policy makers.

UoH Ranking

World University

Ranking 363 Teaching Ranking 72 Country Ranking 7





